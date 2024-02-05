"Commanders aren't getting Kliff Kingsbury to draft Drake Maye": Richard Sherman drops his candid reaction to ongoing Caleb Williams rumors

Washington Commanders' pursuit of Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft is fueled by hiring Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury has been employed as the new offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Kingsbury joins the Commanders after a stint as USC's quarterbacks coach, where he mentored the Heisman Trophy winner. His abrupt withdrawal from consideration for the Raiders' offensive coordinator position adds a layer of intrigue to this unfolding story.

During an appearance on Undisputed, Richard Sherman highlighted the significance of the Commanders' move.

"The Commanders aren't getting Kliff Kingsbury to draft Drake Maye. I think they're getting him very specifically because they believe or want Caleb Williams in the fold. We believe we will have access to him; that's why they're getting Kliff Kingsbury," Sherman emphasized.

Sherman expressed his admiration for Kingsbury's offensive prowess. Kingsbury's past stint as the Arizona Cardinals head coach had ended without substantial success. However, Sherman emphasized the potential impact of Kingsbury's play-calling abilities on Washington's offensive strategy:

"I think this is a great hire by them. I think Cliff Kingsbury, in my time in the National Football League playing against them, he's really creative offensively in terms of the passing game and the concepts that they draw up."

Commanders getting Caleb Williams: Bears decision looms large

With the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the Commanders face a critical hurdle in their pursuit of Williams. The Bears must decide between selecting Williams, sticking with Justin Fields or exploring potential trades.

NFL insider ESPN's Matt Miller speculates that the Commanders may attempt to trade up for the first overall pick. He suggests in exchange, they may offer draft capital and potential players like Jonathon Allen.

"If you trade from No. 1 to No. 2, let Washington take Caleb Williams and you take Drake Maye, you're going to get draft capital from Washington. You're also going to turn around and trade Justin Fields for a second-round pick," Miller explained.

Lincoln Riley's insights and draft scenarios

Adding fuel to the fire, USC head coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged the strong relationship between Kingsbury and Williams:

"In a perfect world, would I love a reunion for them? That would be great. But we all know a lot would transpire between now and the draft, underscores the fluidity of the situation."

As draft speculation intensifies, various scenarios are being considered. The Bears, however, must ultimately decide whether to keep Fields, take Maye or engage in trade discussions with the Commanders.