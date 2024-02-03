Kliff Kingsbury's offensive scheme: Records, stats, notable wins and more

Kliff Kingsbury has spent time coaching for four different teams in the NCAA and the NFL's Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022. According to a report from Adam Schefter, it appears the Las Vegas Raiders are aiming to hire Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator for this upcoming season.

Here is a look at Kingsbury's schemes, records, stats and notable wins throughout his career.

Kliff Kingsbury's offensive scheme

His offenses have run a unique style of offense throughout his career. It is an offense that is built on being adaptable. His offense can shift from an air-raid offense to a run-heavy offense mid-season. This was apparent during his time with the Arizona Cardinals, in which they leaned heavily on quarterback Kyler Murray's passing ability before transitioning to a more run-heavy style late in the season.

Kliff Kingsbury's coaching history and record

Houston (2008-2011)

He started his coaching career as the offensive quality control coach for Houston in 2008. The following season, Kingsbury was promoted to the co-offensive coordinator position and quarterbacks coach. He took over playcalling duties for a Houston team that led the nation, averaging 49.3 points and nearly 600 yards of total offense. This success would lead Kingsbury to be named the 2011 Offensive Coordinator of the Year.

The Houston Cougars would go 36-17 during the time Kingsbury spent there, including a 13-1 season in 2011.

Texas A&M (2012)

After a record-breaking offensive season for Houston, he would follow head coach Kevin Sumlin to Texas A&M, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. That season, the Aggies led the nation in rushing, passing, and total offense. They would finish as the No. 5 ranked team, going 11-2 and winning the Cotton Bowl.

He got his first head coaching opportunity at Texas Tech in 2013. The Red Raiders would enter the top 25 in 2013 after a win over No. 24 TCU as they were on their way to a 7-0 start.

They, however, would never have over eight wins in a season during his six seasons at the helm. They would win just one bowl game in 2013 out of their three appearances during that time. In six seasons, he would finish with a total record of 35-40

While hired as the offensive coordinator by USC in December of 2018, he would almost immediately begin being contacted by NFL teams interested in hiring him as a head coach. After one month, he would resign from the coordinator position at USC.

Arizona Cardinals (2019-2022)

After an interview with the Jets and the Cardinals, he would eventually take his first NFL head coaching job in Arizona.The Cardinals would go 5-10-1 in his first season and but would set a franchise-record that season by averaging 5.03 yards per carry.

They would defeat the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in the opening week of the 2020 season. Coming off an 8-8 record that season, they would finish 11-6 in 2021. They would, however, make a first-round playoff exit that year, losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

After their playoff appearance in 2021, Kingsbury would sign a six-year contract extension to stay in Arizona. However, he would fail to live up to the expectations the organization set for the 2022 season and would be fired after going 4-13. He concluded his tenure in Arizona with a total record of 28-37-1 with just one playoff appearance.

USC (2023-)

He returned to the USC Trojans program in April 2023 as the senior offensive analyst. He joined head coach Lincoln Riley's staff to oversee 2022 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Trojans would go 8-5 this past season and ranked third in points per game. They closed out the season defeating Louisville 42-28 in the Holiday Bowl.

Kliff Kingsbury - QBs coached

Starting at Houston, Case Keenum would finish his career as the NCAA all-time passing leader in yards and touchdowns. He would throw for 19,217 yards and 155 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Cougars under Kingsbury.

At Texas A&M, Johnny Manziel would electrify the college football world, thanks, in part, to Kingsbury's success as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. On his way to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012, Manziel threw for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield was the first quarterback under him at Texas Tech. In one season, Mayfield threw for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was followed by Davis Webb and future NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in three seasons with the Red Raiders. Mahomes would finish third in program history in passing yards and touchdowns. Nic Shimonek and Alan Bowman would be the next two quarterbacks at Texas Tech. Shimonek eclipsed the 3,000 yard passing mark in 2017.

Kyler Murray would be the next quarterback under Kingsbury as he began his NFL coaching career. Murray would win Rookie of the Year in 2019, after throwing for 3,722 yards and adding 544 yards rushing. Murray made the Pro Bowl the next two seasons but would have his 2022 season cut short due to injury.

The most recent quarterback is USC's Caleb Williams. With Kingsbury as the senior offensive analyst in 2023, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Williams finished 11th in QBR with 82.4 and is projected to be a top NFL draft pick this year.