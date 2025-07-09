"Commissioner Yormark has called me every day": Coach Prime gives special shoutout to Big 12 Commish's unique gesture during his recovery

Coach Prime had been dealing with an unspecified health issue this offseason, which kept him away from Colorado's practices. However, Deion Sanders was present at the Big 12 media day event on Wednesday to face questions from reporters.

Ad

When he got on the podium, Sanders gave a special shoutout to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkmark for checking up on him during his health issues.

“God is great," Sanders said. "I know we have the best commissioner in all of sports. Commissioner Yormark has called me every day to check in on me and make sure I’m great. I love that man dearly.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Neil Meyer @MeyerNeil6 LINK Deion Sanders opens his praise for Brett Yormark. “God is great. I know we have the best commissioner in all of sports. Commissioner Yormark has called me everyday to check in on me and make sure I’m great. I love that man dearly.”

Ad

According to reports, Coach Prime wasn't at Colorado's campus before the offseason break. He had missed several team events, including the Buffaloes' summer football camps, while also cancelling a scheduled appearance as a keynote speaker at a medical symposium, which sparked concerns among fans.

However, Sanders said he is now healthy, which is a good sign for Colorado. He will be entering his third year with the program in the 2025 season.

Ad

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record in two seasons as CU's coach. Last year, he coached Travis Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy and Shedeur Sanders to the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Coach Prime yet to decide Colorado's QB1 for 2025 season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime has yet to decide on Colorado's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, the QB1 spot will either go to Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis.

Ad

“We brought both of them (Salter and Lewis) because I don’t know which one is going to start,” Sanders said to reporters on Wednesday.

Last year, Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs to a 9-4 record. However, the QB went pro this year when the Cleveland Browns took him with the 144th pick in the draft.

Whoever succeeds Sanders has big shoes to fill. Many feel that Salter might get the preference since he has the experience playing at the collegiate level, while Lewis is entering his freshman year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.