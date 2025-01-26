"Condolences to you coach": Fans feel for Deion Sanders as Colorado coach vows to relax after tumultuous black week

Deion Sanders had a tough week, grappling with personal and emotional losses. The Colorado coach had to attend several instances of life after death, which took a toll on his mental and emotional well-being. Coach Prime shared a post on Instagram, explaining how he wore black throughout the week to mourn the loss of several individuals he adorned.

According to his post, in addition to the death of Colorado coaching legend Bill McCartney, Deion Sanders also had to bid farewell to his old FSU teammate and friend Keith Ross, who had been battling terminal cancer. He also mourned the death of one of his key security team members, Lt. Evis McGee.

College football fans took to the comment section to share their condolences and support through this tough time of mourning:

"Condolences to you Coach," one fan said.

"May the peace of the Lord be upon you coach," another fan said.

Comments on Coach Prime's IG

"Sorry for your losses. When it rains it pours. Take care of yourself and continue with finding gratitude for each day," one fan said.

"My prayers and condolences. God bless you and your circle," another fan said.

Comments on Coach Prime's IG

"Sorry for your loss, and thank you for sharing God's love for us at this difficult time. God bless Coach Prime!" one fan said.

"OUT OF THE ABUNDANCE OF THE HEART THE MOUTH SPEAKS. GOD UNDEFEATED!!! PRIME," another fan said.

Comments on Coach Prime's IG

Deion Sanders accompanied the post with a caption stating that the loss of these individuals in his life has been hard-hitting. He now wants to take a break and restore his mental peace and energy before continuing with his life as the head coach of the Buffs.

"Seems as tho I've been in BLACK all week Dealing with this inevitable thing called Life & Death," Coach Prime wrote in the caption. "Lord I'm gonna relax a little this week and deal with this tumultuous week spiritually & psychologically because it weighed on me. Thank u Lord for allowing me to hear during this tremendous turbulence. Amen!"

Deion Sanders mourns the loss of Evis McGee

Lt. Evis McGree was one of Deion Sanders' key security members. He died on Thursday, leaving behind a void in Coach Prime's life since he was a close confidante and a trustworthy person in his life.

Coach Prime mourned the death of McGee and paid tribute to him and his contributions through a heartfelt statement. In his statement, Sanders called McGee one of his most loyal people and offered his condolences to his family and friends.

"LT. McGee was one of the most loyal and faithful men that I've had a pleasure of working with. His consistency & commitment to his family, friends and faith was truly commendable. LT will be missed. God Bless his wife and kids."

Deion Sanders will feel McGee's absence as the offseason continues.

