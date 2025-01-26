Coach Prime gives a shoutout to son Shedeur as NFL reporter hypes him up before the 2025 Shrine Bowl

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders gave a shoutout to his son Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 Shrine Bowl on Saturday.

Shedeur will be playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl next week (Thursday, January 30, 2025) and got the opportunity to speak to the media ahead of the game. NFL reporter Turron Davenport was one of the reporters covering Sanders this week, and offered the young signal-caller quite a bit of praise.

This caught the attention of Deion Sanders, who shared some of Davenport's tweets about his son on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Coach Prime & Shedeur Sanders' Collegiate Success

Deion Sanders isn't just his son's father, but has been his head football coach for all of his collegiate career as well. Sanders coached Shedeur at both Jackson State and Colorado throughout his four-year college football stint. During that time, Shedeur has established himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his senior year, Shedeur was able to lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance. He capped off the year with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His performance this season has led some NFL Draft analysts to predict that he could very well be the first quarterback taken off the board.

During the NFL offseason, there was also speculation that Deion Sanders could fill one of the several head coaching vacancies that were available in the league. It was also speculated that he would draft his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, to go along with him as he took the reins of an NFL franchise. Of course, all of those vacancies have been filled, except for the New Orleans Saints head coaching job, as of this writing.

Although an opportunity is still available in New Orleans, Sanders' name has not been credibly linked to the organization. It's likely that Coach Prime will remain at the collegiate level and continue to lead the Colorado Buffaloes while his sons take the next step in their football careers in the NFL without him.

It should be noted that Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN, which is an organization that will likely look to draft a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft this offseason. Shedeur Sanders could very well be one of the top prospects they're looking to spend their first-round draft pick on, as the Titans hold the first overall pick in this year's pool.

