“Without him, the program is & was totally irrelevant”: CFB insider gives a reality check to Colorado as Coach Prime gets linked to Cowboys

College football insider Bruce Feldman gave the Colorado football administration quite the reality check amidst rumors that coach Deion Sanders could take a job in the NFL. Feldman joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday and discussed the rumors that Coach Prime could be a candidate for the vacant head coaching position for the Dallas Cowboys - or any other head coaching vacancy for that matter.

Feldman explained that he's not sure if Colorado can compete with an NFL franchise should they come knocking for Coach Prime. However, if they don't, the program needs to do everything in its power, financially, to keep the Hall of Famer on their sideline.

"It's just going to be a different chapter if he stays there," Feldman said. "Whatever Colorado has to do to keep him, financially, if there's no NFL in the thing, it's like - to me - and easy for me to say, it's not my money - but it's like, that would seem like a no-brainer. Because, without him, the program is and was totally irrelevant. And with him, it is nationally relevant.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You can hate Deion if you're sick of all the coverage and content and all - but people pay attention to it. And they got a lot better with him there. So, it's two pieces - it's the NFL - I don't know how much Colorado can compete with the NFL if the NFL comes for him. But if it doesn't it's 'Okay, what do we need to do to ensure this relationship is still thriving?'"

Reason behind Coach Prime's demand for NFL HC role

Sanders was named the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022. Coach Prime guided the squad to a 4-8 Pac-12 Conference record in his debut season. However, in the 2024 season, Sanders and the Buffaloes took a significant step forward, finishing 9-4 and tied for first place in the Big-12 Conference.

Now, with Sanders' son and starting quarterback, Shedeur, having declared for the NFL draft, as well as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter also NFL-bound, many have speculated that Sanders could follow his star players to the next level. As of this writing, the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints all have head coaching vacancies.

With Coach Prime's success in college football, his Hall Of Fame pedigree, and his relationship with two of the top NFL prospects in the nation in both Shedeur and Hunter, it's likely all of these franchises will be giving Sanders some serious consideration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place