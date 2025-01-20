Cowboys insider makes thoughts clear on state of Dallas's Deion Sanders chase

A week to this day, the Dallas Cowboys took the NFL world by surprise, announcing that they were not going to renew Mike McCarthy's contract. McCarthy had an exclusive negotiation window with Dallas until Jan. 14, but it appears both sides decided it was best to go their separate ways.

It didn't take too long for McCarthy to land an interview, having already interviewed with the Chicago Bears and is also expected to interview with the New Orleans Saints. For their part, the Cowboys immediately reached out to Deion Sanders, sending a wave of excitement among fans of the franchise.

Sanders confirmed Jones's interest, telling ESPN:

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

This week, The Athletic Cowboys insider Jon Machota had a minor update on Dallas's chase for 'Coach Prime.'

"Jones reached out to Sanders the same day the announcement was made that they were looking for a new head coach. However, there has been no formal interview planned. This has been great for publicity as many have speculated about what it would be like to see Sanders paired with Jones. But so far, publicity is all it’s been," Machota wrote.

Latest on Dallas Cowboys coaching rumors

So far, the Cowboys have interviewed two candidates: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Moore has a history with the franchise, serving as a backup quarterback and offensive coordinator before being let go in 2023. He landed the OC job with the Los Angeles Chargers before eventually settling with the Eagles this season. According to Machota, Moore is currently the frontrunner, having virtually interviewed with the franchise.

There has also been some speculation that they could look at former All-Pro tight end Jason Witten in some capacity, either to join the coaching staff or to groom him as an heir apparent. Witten is currently serving as the head coach at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas.

