Deion Sanders makes a Prime statement as Jerry Jones knocks on the door for Cowboys job

Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, has made his intentions very clear on his coaching future.

Sanders has been subject to a whirlwind of rumors regarding whether or not he'll fill one of the several head coaching vacancies in the NFL at the moment. With his two sons gearing up to head to the NFL, many speculate that this could prompt Coach Prime himself to also make the move up the ladder.

The former two-sport pro saw great success this past season, tying for first in the Big 12 Conference with a record of 9-4 with the Buffaloes. Speaking during a recent appearance on "We Got Time Today", the NFL Hall-of-Famer made it very clear that he loves Colorado, and would find it hard to leave the beautiful city of Boulder.

"I love Boulder, let's start there. When I was riding in, and I was just looking at these snow-covered mountains - because it's cold here, but beautifully cold - and I was just looking at how beautiful all of this is. And I was just thinking to myself 'Wow, God you did that.' Like, to relinquish THIS -"

When asked specifically if he'd follow his two sons Shedeur and Shilo into the NFL, Sanders seemed to take issue with this. Coach Prime made it very clear that he is a leader and a father - which means he will "never" follow his sons anywhere.

"What you mean both boys go to Dallas? First of all, I told y'all, I'll never follow my sons. I'm a grown man. I'm a leader. I ain't no baby daddy - I'm a FATHER. So I am not going to follow my sons."

Regardless, Sanders is likely an intriguing candidate for all those currently in search of their next head coach in the NFL. As of this writing, the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints are all searching for their next head coach. The allure of not only hiring Sanders, but drafting his sons, or potentially Heisman Trophy winner and Coach Prime pupil Travis Hunter, is certainly an appealing route for any rebuilding NFL franchise.

Of course, Sanders would always remain in Colorado and continue his work to revitalize the Buffaloes football program, which has become extraordinarily more relevant in the college football landscape since he has taken the helm. No matter what the Pro Football Hall of Famer decides to do - all eyes will certainly be on Prime Time.

