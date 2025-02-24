Conference realignment gains momentum after latest update on Pac-12 media rights deal

The Pac-12 has been rebuilding its conference and it has been gaining momentum. The Pac-12 was decimated to Washington State and Oregon State. The conference has since added Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State from the Mountain West Conference.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, will come in at the beginning of October, giving the Pac-12 eight members for the 2026-27 athletics season.

The Pac-12 has to add one more football-playing member before 2026 to reach the NCAA’s eight-team minimum to qualify as an FBS conference.

San Diego State athletic director JD Wicker says the conference is getting close to adding an eighth football school.

“That’s really the next big piece. Once we know that, then we can go recruit that eighth football-playing member. … And then after that, we’ll figure out if we’re adding one, two or three more schools, and whether they’re coming in in all of their sports. They might be coming in in some of their sports," Wicker said, via SI.

Along with being close to adding the eighth football school, Wicker says the Pac-12 is also closing in on a TV deal.

“At the end of next month, we will have the (memorandum of understanding) done for our television deal,” Wicker added. “So we will know what our TV deal is going to be, who our partners are going to be. I will say this, they’re entities you are familiar with, that you would recognize.

"We’re going to get great exposure, and the really good thing is we’re going to get more exposure. It’s not just going to be football and men’s basketball, but … all of our sports are going to have the opportunity for this increased exposure. It’s going to be increased revenue, which is a big thing for us."

It's uncertain what the TV deal will look like, but it's clear the Pac-12 is rebuilding and will be another conference soon.

Pac-12 commissioner looking for the right schools in conference realignment

The Pac-12 will add at least one more football school in conference realignment to make them an FBS conference.

However, Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould says they are looking for the right schools to add in realignment.

"We don't have a specific number," Gould said, via SWXLocal. "But really, to me, it's not about the number as much as it is the qualifications and the quality of the members that we're bringing in.

"We wanna make sure, regardless of whether it's eight or nine or 11 or whatever that number might be, that it's the right institutions with the right fit that have similar competitive aspirations and that bring value to what we're doing as a league. So I'm not fixated on a number, I'm fixated on really getting the right member institutions."

Washington State and Oregon State will play independent football schedules in 2025 as the Pac-12 continues to rebuild.

