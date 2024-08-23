Conference realignment heats up in Jim Philips' ACC as FSU fails to reach a settlement with the league in mediation: REPORTS

The attempt to reach a settlement in mediation between FSU and ACC has failed. The mediation between both parties was ordered by a Florida court in April and it requires the two sides to engage in it, but a resolution is not mandatory.

The likelihood of a settlement has always been slim, as the conference has little motivation to negotiate, especially since it's been prevailing in its local court. The legal battle is now set to proceed in court after both parties failed to resolve their differences within the given period.

Allowing FSU and Clemson to leave would be a big blunder for the ACC, despite the chaos their attempt has created within the league. This will strip the league of its top football programs and potentially open the floodgates for other member schools to follow suit.

ACC continues to maintain its stance on the grant of rights despite FSU's complaint

One of the bones of contention in the ongoing legal battles within the ACC is the conference Grant of Rights. All members of the conference are said to have signed this off to ESPN after accepting the long-term media deal with the network back in 2016.

However, FSU is contending in court that the league's grant of rights is illegal and unenforceable. Clemson, on the other hand, is arguing that it shouldn't apply following an exit from the conference. Nonetheless, the league is not changing its stance.

“The fact is that every member of this conference willingly signed the Grant of Rights and unanimously and, quite frankly, eagerly agreed to our current television contract and the launch of the ACC Network,” Phillips said.

“The ACC, our collective membership and conference office, deserves better. The support for our student-athletes, coaches and programs is extraordinary. That will continue despite these disruptions.”

Jim Phillip reinstates commitment to defend the league

There are currently four legal battles ongoing within the ACC as FSU and Clemson look for a way out of the conference. Nonetheless, Commissioner Jim Phillips is not giving in.

“We will fight to protect the ACC and our members for as long as it takes,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said at ACC media days in July. “We are confident in this league and that it will remain a premier conference in college athletics for the long-term future."

“These disputes continue to be extremely damaging, disruptive and incredibly harmful to the league, as well as overshadowing our student-athletes and the incredible successes taking place on the field and within the conference.”

Following the collapse of the Pac-12, the ACC is set to ensure its survival in the college athletic landscape by all means. The league is working to avoid the Pac-12 mistakes as FSU and Clemson intensify their exit plan.

