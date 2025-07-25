Conference realignment: What is ACC exit fees for UNC if they join SEC? Closer look at latest report

The North Carolina Tar Heels could be looking to leave the ACC and join the SEC, according to reports.

Inside Carolina‘s Adam Smith reported that UNC is 'among several schools “interested in seeking a potential departure from the ACC' and they are looking at the SEC as a potential destination. Smith claims UNC is at the front of the pack, along with Clemson, looking to leave the ACC.

If UNC does leave the ACC, the goal is to land with the SEC, but it may not come for multiple years due to the exit fee. According to the report, the ACC’s exit fees drop from $93 million in 2029-30 to a flat $75 million beginning with the 2030-31 academic year, which could serve as the year UNC leaves.

In total, the league’s exit fees are as follows:

2025-26: $165 million

2026-27: $147 million

2027-28: $129 million

2028-29: $111 million

2029-30: $93 million

2030-31: $75 million

2031-32: $75 million

2032-33: $75 million

2033-34: $75 million

2034-35: $75 million

2035-36: $75 million

However, Smith reports that UNC could leave sooner than expected, but the 2030-31 academic years seem like the most likely outcome.

ACC commissioner confident UNC, other schools will remain

Despite UNC, Clemson, and Florida State being unhappy with the ACC, commissioner Jim Phillips is confident he will keep his conference together.

Phillips believes the schools are looking for exits, but the commissioner believes they will remain in the ACC.

"I knew what the Clemson and Florida State people were saying because they communicated it to the entire group about their desire to be in the ACC," Phillips said Tuesday. "And I believe them, I really do. I have a responsibility to make sure that our ACC schools want to be in this league, not just have to be in this league, and I think that's important....

"Since we've had that take place in March, I've not felt stronger about this league than I have in the last five months, and I mean that. I'm not just saying that. It's not hyperbole and the rest of that stuff. I really believe it."

For now, the ACC conference remains intact, but for how much longer is to be seen as top-tier schools could look to jump to the SEC or Big Ten.

