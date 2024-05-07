Kyle McCord took to Instagram to share a special message for his girlfriend Sophia Elizabeth Giangiordano. The Syracuse Orange QB expressed his pride in Sophia's special achievement while sharing some snaps from her graduation day. His message showed the bond that the pair have created in the last half a decade.

Giangiordano graduated from the Ohio State University, which McCord represented before his move to Syracuse. The snaps showed her in a celebratory pose, lifting her graduation cap for the click. But it was her boyfriend's loving note that stole the show for the fans on social media.

Here is what the Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord had to say on Sophia's graduation:

“Congrats to my graduate! Proud of you,” McCord wrote in his Instagram story while tagging Giangiordano.

The couple has been dating for more than five years, even before enrolling at Ohio State. McCord established himself as an elite college quarterback in 2023 after spending the first two seasons as a backup to CJ Stroud. His girlfriend continued to focus on her academic pursuits, the fruit of which she received as a degree.

The couple celebrated five years together back in December, with Giangiordano saying in an Instagram post that there hasn't been a dull moment in that time.

McCord transferred to Syracuse after entering the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season.

Kyle McCord and Sophia Elizabeth Giangiordano's exciting times together in the CFB offseason

The offseason is a time for college athletes to recuperate and spend time with their loved ones. That is exactly what Kyle McCord had been doing since the 2023 season ended. He shared some exciting times with his girlfriend and created a lot of memories. Some of the snippets also made their way to social media with Giangiordano showing it off to the fans.

One of her Instagram posts showed a cappuccino to kick it off before attending a basketball game with McCord. The post then moved to a solo mirror selfie in a chic black top. The rest of the snaps showed the couple having fun at a club, eating food and capturing the city landscape.

The college football season will kick off in August, and a lot will ride on the QB after his move to Syracuse. Will he be able to make a case for himself before next year's NFL Draft?

