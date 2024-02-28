In Photos: Kyle McCord’s GF Sophia Elizabeth shares adorable snippets as couple spend exciting time together during CFB offseason

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is making the most out of his time off during the CFB offseason, creating lasting memories with his girlfriend Sophia Elizabeth.

Sophia posted a series of snippets on Instagram of her past few days with the dynamic quarterback. Her post started with a cappuccino as she moved on to a photo of herself and McCord attending a basketball game, before uploading a solo mirror selfie in a chic black top.

Having fun at a club, eating food and capturing the city landscape featured in her other pictures. She captioned her IG post:

"From my favorites folder"

Boasting an impressive 11-1 record as a starter in the 2023 season, McCord recently decided to join Syracuse in pursuit of continued success while surrounded by a competitive and skilled environment.

Kyle McCord celebrates 5 years with Sophia Elizabeth amid Syracuse move

McCord celebrated a significant milestone amidst a major move in his career. The talented athlete marked five years of togetherness with his girlfriend, Sophia Elizabeth, capping off a remarkable 2023 season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sophia shared their journey on Instagram, posting a heartfelt caption alongside a picture of the couple:

"5 years with you 🖤 never a dull moment!"

The couple, who began dating in high school in 2019, enrolled together at Ohio State University, sharing their collegiate journey.

Recent developments saw McCord entering the transfer portal in December, ultimately making a switch from the Buckeyes to Syracuse Orange. McCord highlighted the allure of Syracuse, emphasizing the importance of a talented coaching staff and the recruitment of skilled players.

In an interview with ESPN, the 21-year-old quarterback stressed his confidence in the Syracuse coaching staff, praising their recruitment efforts and the quality of players they've attracted.

