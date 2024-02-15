PHOTO: $798,000 NIL-valued Kyle McCord’s GF Sophia Elizabeth shares adorable selfie with Georgia QB as couple celebrates Valentine’s Day

The college football world has immersed itself in Valentine's Day with former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord too enjoying the special day with his long-time girlfriend Sophia Elizabeth.

Updating the highlight of the day to her fans on Instagram, Sophia uploaded a cute selfie on her IG story featuring McCord. The couple looked adorable, with Sophia wearing an off-white longneck top and McCord rocking a grey hoodie. Sophia captioned the picture:

"HVD ❤️"

Screenshot via Instagram

Having been together since their high school days, the couple continued their relationship while enrolled at Ohio State University.

Five years of togetherness for Kyle McCord and Sophia Elizabeth

Ohio State's former quarterback capped off a stellar 2023 season not just with on-field achievements but also with a personal milestone: five years of togetherness with his girlfriend Sophia Elizabeth.

The couple, who began dating in high school in 2019, shared their joy on social media. Sophia commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple captioned:

"5 years with you 🖤 never a dull moment!"

As McCord recently entered the transfer portal, the couple faced a transition. The senior quarterback made a surprise decision to join the Syracuse Orange, and Elizabeth expressed her excitement and support on Instagram. She hinted at McCord's East Coast connection, saying:

"It's always been the East Coast. So so proud."

Screenshot via Instagram

The move to Syracuse brings McCord, who hails from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, closer to home.

