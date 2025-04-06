Connor Stalions accuses Ohio State, Penn State & Indiana of “abusing” Michigan from a signal perspective in 2018

Former Michigan Wolverines assistant Connor Stalions was in the middle of the alleged sign-stealing scheme. But the controversial former staffer shared why the team even worked on getting better at signaling.

On the “Crain and Company” show, Stalions opened up and shared how it all started. In particular, the need for the Wolverines to cover their own signs from other teams.

“Obviously, deciphering opponents' signals is a part of that, but you could argue, more importantly, was protecting our own, and you know there’s a lot that goes into that, and all of it stems back to 2018, where pretty much every team was just abusing us, from a signal perspective,” Connor Stalions said.

When asked if there was any particular team that took advantage of stealing Michigan’s signs, the coach pointed at three programs above the others.

“Most teams, but specifically Penn State, Indiana, and of course, Ohio State,” Connor Stalions added (3:01).

The former Michigan staffer did not elaborate on how those teams would steal signals from the Wolverines or if they incurred on any illegal actions while doing it.

There is no ban by the NCAA on sign stealing during games, but teams are prohibited from using electronic devices to record other teams’ signs. Stalions is accused of sending family members and friends to games of Michigan opponents and allegedly taping those teams’ sidelines and later using that information in their games.

Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal is still a controversial topic, two years after the allegations first took place.

Stallions, who has said he started deciphering opponent’s signals since his time at the Naval Academy in 2014, still argues he did nothing illegal. He left Michigan in 2023, amid the allegation, and says he still hasn’t received his national championship ring.

Connor Stalions has gotten calls to share signals

While teams are allowed to have radio communication with a player on both sides of the ball now, teams are still using signals. In fact, Stalions believed that deciphering and protecting signals might be even more important now.

“I can’t tell you how many phone calls I got this last season from non-Michigan teams asking me if I still have so and so signals,” Connor Stalions said. “Signal stealing is now more relevant because of the headset.”

According to Stalions, having direct communication with the quarterback encourages teams some offenses to use signals as a way to get defensive coordinators to “react” to those signals.

Offensive coordinators would then communicate with the quarterback through the headset and give him the coverage he is likely to face

