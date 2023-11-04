The Michigan Wolverines have taken the first action in the sign-stealing scandal. They have fired the analyst involved in the stealing saga. Connor Stalions is leaving the program and will not be associated with the Wolverines going forward.

The scandal broke out when the Wolverines were accused of trying to steal the signs that other teams use to get an advantage over their future opponents. Many have been calling for head coach Jim Harbaugh to step down. It looks like the axe has fallen on Stalions.

CFB fans react to Connor Stalions firing and demand action from Michigan

The news of the Wolverines' termination of the Conner Stallion shocked the collegiate football world. He is the analyst at the center of the Michigan sign-stealing affair. He had previously been suspended, and news of his dismissal broke early in the morning.

Later, the University of Michigan released a statement saying that Stallions had in fact resigned from his post. The school declined to comment on the reason for the resignation but hinted at a personal matter.

"Connor Stalions resigned his position with Michigan Athletics this afternoon. We are unable to comment further regarding this personnel matter," the statement said.

The college football fans reacted to the news of Connor Stalion's firing, or, as it was later learned, resignation, and weren't happy with it. They want more action from the Wolverines side, with some calling for Harbaugh to step down.

Another fan took it to another level by asking for the firing of the entire Michigan staff.

Another fan asked if Stalions was the fall guy for the whole program.

A fan asked the Wolverines nation about what exactly was going on with the program.

This fan doesn't seem to be happy with the ax falling on just Stalions.

With the Connor Stalions firing, the storm isn't going away. According to reports, the Big Ten commissioner has made a decision on Harbaugh's future. However, his punishment in the controversy may enrage even more college football fans.

The future of Jim Harbaugh

According to CFB Insider Greg Swaim, Big 10 commissioner Tony Petitti has decided to suspend the Wolverines' head coach on Saturday. The length of the ban is not yet clear, but some reports have put it at two games.

The Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 10 and would like to continue their dominant run in the Big 10.