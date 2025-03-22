“Cost us a perfect season”: Fans rip apart Asante Samuel as he pulls out the stats to take a dig at Deion Sanders

Asante Samuel is a former NFL cornerback who won the Super Bowl twice with the New England Patriots in the early 2000s. His playing career lasted from 2003 to 2013. He was a star on the defensive side of the ball and has the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a TD in the playoffs (4).

Because of his impressive accomplishment, Asante Samuel compared himself to Deion Sanders on X on Friday. Sanders is viewed by many as one of the best CBs of all time. Samuel posted an image that featured three stats that made it look like he was a better player during his career.

This post drew the ire of many fans on X. Notbaly, it upset Patriots fans who are upset with him for dropping an interception in Super Bowl XLII which would have sealed the win. His drop resulted in the New York Giants scoring on the next play and pulling off the upset.

"Teams didn’t throw at Deion like they did at you. Also the nfl became pass heavy in the 2000s+. You had more targets and chances it’s simple. Deion was avoided like the plague by some teams," one fan tweeted.

"Deion also got twice as many Pro Bowls and 3 times as many All Pros…" one fan tweeted.

"Your most important stat is the dropped pick that would have sealed 19-0," one fan tweeted.

"Wonder who got targeted more," one fan tweeted.

Asante Samuel's legacy tarnished by his drop in the Super Bowl

Asante Samuel had an impressive career that almost any former NFL player would be happy to have. Not only was he a great defender, but he was typically great in the playoffs. He has the NFL record interception yardage and touchdowns in the playoffs.

However, in the eyes of some fans, his legacy will always be tarnished by his drop in the Super Bowl. Had he completed the interception, the game would have ended and the Patriots would have completed their undefeated season.

