"Counting down the days to best rivalry in CFB": Crimsonettes react to Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide Iron Bowl showdown vs. Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will visit Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in Week 13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The in-state Southeastern Conference rivals will meet for the 88th time in series history. It will mark their 76th consecutive year of playing, as they have met every year since 1948.

The University of Alabama Crimsonettes shared a photo on Instagram, labeling the rivalry as the best in college football. The post was captioned:

"Counting down the days to the best rivalry in CFB #ironbowl #rolltide #2023crimsonettes"

The No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide will enter with a 10-1 record and need a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Tigers are just 6-5 and have locked up their bowl eligibility; however, they would like nothing more than to end their rivals goal of reaching the postseason.

Alabama holds a 49-37-1 record in the all-time series and have won the past three meetings between the two teams. Nick Saban, who has coached the Crimson Tide since 2007, has an 11-5 record in the series. Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze will be making his series debut after taking over as Auburn's coach ahead of the season.

What are Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff?

Entering the final week of the regular season, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have a 22% chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to the ESPN College Football Playoff predictor.

If they are able to beat the Auburn Tigers in Week 13 and the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, they would have a 54% chance to reach the postseason. It would also give them a 15% chance of winning the national title.

If Alabama loses either of their final two games, they would have a less than 1% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. They have missed the postseason just twice in the nine years since its inception and have never missed it in two consecutive seasons.

After seven straight postseason appearances, Alabama missed the playoffs for the first time in 2019. They were back in the College Football Playoff for two consecutive seasons before falling short once again last season. Their seven appearances, six in the title game, and three championships are all College Football Playoff records.