"Couple more months momma" - Alabama standout Kool-Aid McKinstry sends message after declaring for 2024 NFL draft

Alabama star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, formally known as Ga’Quincy, declared for the 2024 NFL draft earlier this month after a stellar college career. And he’s clearly excited about becoming a pro.

With the draft approaching in late April, McKinstry posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday:

“Couple more months momma."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

McKinstry is the No. 1 CB and No. 16 overall prospect in the CBS Sports rankings of NFL draft prospects. The Birmingham, Alabama, native was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked cornerback in the 2021 class, and he lived up to his billing as a lockdown defender for the Crimson Tide.

Fans reacted with excitement and speculation about his future team, with some suggesting the Packers or the Cowboys.

A fan in the comments wrote:

"Future Packers"

Another fan reacted:

“You will be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. Mark My Word.”

Screenshot (Credit: Instagram)

McKinstry, who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and he has also shown his versatility as a punt returner, averaging 11.9 yards per return with a long of 45 yards.

The Bama star finished the 2023 season with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, 24 solo tackles and seven pass deflections.

McKinstry earned his nickname from his grandmother, Brenda Allen. His real name is Ga'Quincy McKinstry.

Why is Kool-Aid McKinstry ranked among the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL draft?

One of the highly decorated players in college football, Kool-Aid McKinstry has dominated the SEC since his freshman year at Alabama. The USA Today High School Football Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 was a five-star recruit who chose the Crimson Tide over many other elite programs.

CB McKinstry

He quickly established himself as a lockdown corner, earning freshman All-SEC honors in 2021 and first-team All-SEC and All-American honors in 2022 and 2023.

Kool-Aid McKinstry is widely regarded as the top cornerback prospect for the 2024 NFL draft, thanks to his combination of size, speed, ball skills and physicality.

Also Read: Kool-Aid McKinstry joins hands with $12,000,000-worth Aidan Hutchinson as former Alabama CB signs with Vayner sports