Kool-Aid McKinstry joins hands with $12,000,000-worth Aidan Hutchinson as former Alabama CB signs with Vayner sports

Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has partnered with VaynerSports, joining Aidan Hutchinson, the $12 million Detroit Lions defensive end, who has the same representation.

Vayner Sports, a sports management agency, is known for its work in helping athletes market and represent themselves.

McKinstry shared his news with an Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ig@koolaid

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

McKinstry, a first-team All-American and a two-time All-Southeastern Conference player, is only setting sail in his NFL adventure, but aligning with VaynerSports draws from the agency's established marketing power of athletes.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has broken out as a dominant staple in recent years, leading the NFL in pressures, including a stellar performance by registering four sacks in Detroit's wild-card win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Taken No. 1 in the 2022 NFL draft out of Michigan, Hutchinson has earned a contract worth $12 million.

He recently claimed the league lead in pressures with 110 after Sunday's wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"I heat up late in the season," Hutchinson said. "It's playoff time, and I've been waiting for my opportunity."

Hutchinson's dominance was highlighted by a career-high nine pressures and two sacks in the 24-23 win, tying the franchise record for most sacks in a playoff debut.

Also Read: What Is Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry’s real name?

Kool-Aid McKinstry's decision to enter the 2024 NFL draft

Kool-Aid McKinstry shared his decision to let go of his senior season at Alabama and enter the 2024 NFL draft two weeks ago.

He's considered one of the top cornerback prospects for the draft. A mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Luke Easterling this week had McKinstry being taken at No. 19. A USA Today mock draft, also from this week, had him going No. 15.

McKinstry totaled 93 tackles and two interceptions at Alabama, never missing a game in his three seasons. He also returned punts.

A five-star recruit, McKinstry showcased his versatility and prowess by contributing to Pinson Valley's 6A Alabama state championship in 2020 and also winning a state basketball title. He was named the 2021 USA Today High School Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Year as well as the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year and the Mr. Football award in Alabama.

Expand Tweet

Will Cowboys make it all the way to Championship Sunday? Fire up our Playoff Predictor to find out