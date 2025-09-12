"Cowards" "USF broke them": CFB fans lose their minds over Billy Napier-led Florida's decision to cancel big games after SEC's bold move

Billy Napier led Florida has canceled three home-and-home football series against Arizona State (2028, 2031), NC State (2026, 2032) and Cal (2026, 2027). The cancellations were due to the Southeastern Conference’s upcoming change to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026.

As part of the shift, the conference will also require each team to schedule at least one non-conference Power 4 opponent each season. With limited scheduling flexibility, Florida opted to drop several matchups in advance, citing a clause built into each contract that allowed them to withdraw if the SEC expanded its league slate.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Florida cancels 3 future home/home series w/Arizona State, Cal & NC State, sources told @On3sports. W/SEC adding 9th league game in 2026 & a non-conference Power 4 opponent, SEC schools having to adjust future schedules. 1st reported by @zach_goodall

Fans reacted to the news on X.

“USF broke them,” a fan said, referring to the Gators’ Week 2 loss.

“FLORIDA IS SCARED OF THE PACK!” another fan wrote.

“Cowards,” one fan commented.

More comments followed.

“This is why the 9 games thing sucks. All conferences should be playing 8 games and mandating 2 OOC P4 games. In almost every case, I'd so much rather see any of the 3 canceled matchups than watch another SEC game we've already watched a dozen or more times,” a fan said.

“We need more out of conference games between the major conferences, not fewer!” one fan commented.

“WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS! WOW!” one fan commented.

Florida’s revised non-conference schedule

With the cancellation of the NC State and Cal games in 2026, the Gators' revised non-conference schedule has become noticeably lighter. Matchups against Colorado (2028, 2029) and Notre Dame (2031, 2032) remain on the books for now, but it has been reported by 247Sports that future cancellations are “fluid.”

Here’s how the school’s future non-conference schedule currently stands: In 2026, they’ll play Florida Atlantic, Campbell and at Florida State. In 2027, it’s South Alabama, Charleston State and the Seminoles. The 2028 slate includes Furman, Colorado and a trip to Florida State.

In 2029, they’ll host the Buffaloes and the Seminoles. The 2030 schedule has Florida A&M, UCF and a road game at Florida State. In 2031, Florida travels to Notre Dame and hosts FSU, while in 2032 they’ll host Notre Dame and travel to Florida State. The 2033 lineup includes UCF and Florida State.

