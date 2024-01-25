“Crimson all over him” - CFB world rejoices as 5-star recruit Julian Lewis hints at staying at Alabama

Alabama has been suffering a massive exodus of players since Nick Saban announced his retirement in mid-January.

The departure of the legendary coach opened a 30-day window for any player to join the transfer portal, and many followed suit. All-American defensive back Caleb Downs and 2023 receptions leader wide receiver Isaiah Bond were among the biggest names to announce their departure.

It wasn't only established players who joined the portal, but also recently recruited players like five-star quarterback Julian Sayin who transferred to Ohio State. But Kalen DeBoer and his staff seem to have quickly taken measures to turn things around.

As per 247 Sports, the coach seems to have landed USC commit and five-star recruit Julin Lewis. Flipping Lewis from the Trojans would be a coup for DeBoer.

Some fans can't wait to see him in Crimson, with one tweeting:

"Crimson all over him"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"I don't see him sticking with USC. The door is open now since Sayin has left."

One Crimson Tide fan seems to think that Kirby Smart will scoop the coveted player:

Some find it disappointing that Kalen DeBoer didn't know more about the five-star recruit:

Some think that the mighty have fallen:

The references to the Georgia Bulldogs were recurring:

One fan seemed disappointed by the fact of how overly competitive the markets for personnel have turned in recent years:

Julian Sayin: The latest member of the Alabama exodus

Julian Sayin had signed with Alabama in December. On the same day that coach Saban announced his retirement, he was registered as an early enrollee for the Tuscaloosa school.

The surprising bit of news regarding Saban seems to have changed the calculus for the signal-caller, who immediately joined the portal and changed Alabama for Ohio State.

Sayin spoke with ESPN after announcing his decision, explaining his change of mind:

"(I'm) incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State. I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team's success."

His recruitment is a major coup for Ryan Day, as he now has a quarterback room that includes Will Howard, Julian Sayin and Air Noland. Noland is a four-star recruit who was highly rated for the 2024 Ohio State recruitment class.