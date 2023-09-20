CSU HC Jay Norvell downplays Henry Blackburn's hit on Colorado's Travis Hunter: "It happens in football"

A powerful Henry Blackburn hit sent Travis Hunter out of last weekend’s clash between Colorado State and Colorado Buffaloes, but Jay Norvell doesn’t read much to it.

The Colorado State Rams coach sees the hit as just part of a football game. Blackburn’s hit not only sent Hunter out of Saturday’s game but even subsequent ones, as the Colorado wide receiver is set to miss several weeks of action.

A lot of reaction has followed the hit, especially as Hunter seemed to be absolutely defenseless when Blackburn came at him. However, Jay Norvell doesn’t see what the fuss is all about. The topic came up during his media chat on Monday, September 18, and the coach said he saw nothing out of the ordinary after he reviewed the play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to a report by the Coloradoan, Norvell said:

“It happens in football sometimes. Seems to have been a lot of attention about that play. But it’s a play that happens.”

In essence, the Rams coach is coming out in his safety’s defense. This indicates that the public should not expect any disciplinary action against Blackburn because of the hit.

Henry Blackburn is under threat despite Jay Norvell’s defense

While Jay Norvell seems to have moved on from Henry Blackburn’s foul on Travis Hunter, there are a few who are still interested in punishing the safety. According to claims by Colorado State’s Athletic Director Joe Parker, the player has been receiving death threats after the game on Saturday, September 16.

Parker released a statement on Monday, expressing concern over Henry Blackburn’s safety. He said:

“We’re very concerned about our player’s safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats. Henry never intended to put anyone in harm’s way on the football field. It’s not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately.”

Blackburn’s hit on Hunter may have indeed been dirty and dangerous. Nevertheless, football, being a physical game, is bound to witness such incidents from time to time. Athletes themselves know this and are always advised to prioritize their safety.

Hunter has been very important for Deion Sanders’ Colorado this season and losing such a player for weeks can be frustrating. Hopefully, he gets back soon and the death threats against Blackburn stop altogether.