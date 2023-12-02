Curt Cignetti family: What we know about new Indiana HC's family members

After leading James Madison to a brilliant outing in the 2023 college football season, Curt Cignetti has transitioned to the Power Five landscape. He was announced as the new coach of Indiana football on Thursday, replacing Tom Allen, who was fired by the Hoosiers last week.

Cignetti arrives at Indiana following an impressive 11-1 season at James Madison, where the Dukes achieved a peak ranking of No. 18 in the AP poll. Over the last five seasons, Cignetti has racked up an outstanding 52-9 record, with a particularly impressive 31-4 run in conference play.

Curt Cignetti's coaching success in both the Football Championship Subdivision and the Football Bowl Subdivision wouldn't have been possible without the support of his family. Let's take a look at the family of the new Hoosiers coach ahead of the 2024 season.

Who is the wife of the new Indiana HC, Curt Cignetti?

Curt Cignetti is married to former Manette Lawer, and the two have been together for decades. Manette was born in the charming town of Indiana, Pennsylvania. However, not much is known about her early life before her union with Cignetti.

The marriage between Curt and Manette has yielded three children: Curtis John, Carly Ann and Natalie Elise. Natalie achieved recognition as an honorable mention All-American in volleyball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Manette actively engages in charitable endeavors, with a focus on championing the Alzheimer’s Association. Her regular contributions underscore a profound commitment to mitigating the impact of the debilitating disease.

Manette has also proven herself to be a committed wife and mother, providing them unwavering support for their various endeavors.

While only Natalie Elise participates in sports, Curtis John and Carly Ann have also recorded significant success in their personal endeavors as a sales manager and medical professional respectively.

Is Curt Cignetti related to Frank Cignetti?

Curt Cignetti is the son of former college football coach Frank Cignetti. It's safe to say that Curt took after the coaching prowess of his father following his success at Elon and James Madison. His father, Frank, had a successful career in the landscape with West Virginia and IUP.

Frank Cignetti had a 199-77-1 record as a college football coach between 1976 and 2005. He won two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships during his time at IUP and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.