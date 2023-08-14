Olivia Dunne's Tiktok and Mr. Beast made the headlines, one a remarkable gymnast and social media star, and the other a YouTube sensation renowned for his audacity. The two crossed paths over social media, as Mr. Beast has yet another daring take, featuring Olivia Dunne.

Mr. Beast caught the spotlight, calling out Dunne in the comment section of one of her TikTok posts. This is not the first instance from Mr. Beast's side, one of which involved a massive collab request for Olivia Dunne. The details are definitely intriguing as we dive into them with you!

Olivia Dunne's TikTok tease by MrBeast

Olivia Dunne's Tiktok and her New York City adventure are truly creating ripples with her photos and videos. During her recent trip, she reunited with her dear long-distance friend Kate Sigmond and made sure to post dearly with her.

The two came together for Dunne's TikTok video, creating much buzz amongst the fans. While the post soon garnered over a thousand likes, the befitting yet audacious comment from Mr. Beast caught everyone's attention.

The post captioned: “She gets what I’m sayin’ @katiessigmond #foryou #nyc” was a cute 12-second clip. While the engagement on the post poured in, Mr. Beast shared the impression with others, writing, "Cuteness Qverloaded".

Mr. Beasts' earlier attempts involving Olivia Dunne

Mr.Beast paddled into Olivia Dunne's direct messages earlier, attempting to interact with her just last month. This intriguing encounter happened to be on a captivating video uploaded by Dunne, celebrating her return to her balance beam.

With the caption "Back to work," the TikTok post unveiled Dunne's flawless execution of three flips. The Youtuber couldn't stop herself and resorted to a witty joke at her.

A distinct comment stood out as the entrepreneur and Youtuber reacted boldly, sharing, "I have a private jet btw." The attempt to be in a jet with Olivia Dunne wasn't paid much heed by her.

The whole incident, however, ignited a few headlines here and there, especially after the second attempt that Mr. Beast made with the gymnast. It will be interesting to see if the LSU gymnast reverts back to the YouTuber's comments. Readers can stay tuned for regular updates.