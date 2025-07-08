D'Angelo Barber arrested: What did the Auburn football linebacker do? Exploring drug-related charges

D'Angelo Barber was arrested at a traffic stop on felony drug trafficking charges in Dadeville on Monday. The Auburn linebacker, who redshirted his freshman year in 2024, was expected to play a more important role for the team in the 2025 season.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Barber will play for the Tigers in the upcoming campaign.

What did D'Angelo Barber do?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Auburn linebacker D'Angelo Barber - Image via dj.barber_ Instagram

According to reports, D'Angelo Barber was one of two individuals arrested on drug and possession charges by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.

Ad

Trending

Details emerged that Barber and Marcell Brewster were caught with 2.5 pounds of marijuana and a gun inside a 2019 GMC Yukon XL. The arrest happened at a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 280 at 9 a.m. on Monday. Officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle, according to authorities.

A press release revealed that THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, $1,897 and a Glock 9mm pistol were recovered as part of a sting operation.

Ad

Barber has been charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, Brewster was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barber was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail. His bond is set at $28,500.

Auburn did not respond when asked to comment on its player.

Barber played football at Clay-Chalkville (Alabama) High School and was a part of the 2023 Class 6A state championship team. The three-star recruit committed to the Tigers in 2024.

Ad

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has already come under scrutiny when reports claimed that he went golfing for 11 days in June. The proogram missed out on recruiting top players in the 2026 class.

Barber's case will add to the trouble for Freeze, who will enter his third year with the Tigers in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More