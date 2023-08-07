Dabo Swinney on FSU's conference realignment situation: "I don’t know what the league is going to be called"

As the college football world is shaken by the recent conference realignment moves, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney seems unfazed by the potential impact on his program.

Swinney said that he was focused on preparing his team for the upcoming season and not on the changes that are happening around him. He expressed confidence in his players and staff and said that he was excited about the challenges ahead.

“Lot happening out there. My job is to get the team ready to play, that’s my job,” Dabo Swinney told reporters on Friday. "I don’t get caught up in all that stuff. Honestly, it’s just the next domino to where it’s all going … it is what it is.

“That’s where it’s going to go eventually. I don’t know what the league is going to be called, or the divisions, or whatever. That’s where it’s going to go eventually,” Swinney added.

Swinney’s comments suggest that he is confident in Clemson’s ability to compete at the highest level, regardless of which conference they belong to.

As the ACC continues to distribute its revenue equally among its members, Clemson is reportedly unhappy with the arrangement and exploring other options for its future.

Florida State’s potential departure from ACC puts Dabo Swinney and others in a tough spot

Atlantic Coast Conference Logo

College football is the main source of revenue for many schools, and that’s why it dominates their decision-making. The Pac-12 conference is falling apart, as most of its members are leaving for other leagues.

The ACC is trying to figure out what to do next as it faces the challenge of keeping up with the changing landscape. According to a report by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, the ACC presidents met on Friday night to discuss their options.

Florida State is not happy with the ACC’s financial situation, and it might be looking for a way out. Reportedly, the Seminoles are working with a bank to explore how they can raise money for their athletic department.

The Seminoles believe they are losing ground to other schools in the SEC and Big Ten, which have more lucrative media deals and larger fan bases.

The ACC’s future is still unclear, but one thing is certain: it will not be the same as it was before. As Dabo Swinney said, “It is what it is.” The question is: what will it be?