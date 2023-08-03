$8 billion Big Ten media deal gets a boost from ESPN to accommodate 4 incoming Pac-12 teams as part of the Big Ten expansion: Reports

ESPN and the Big Ten are reportedly in talks over a media rights deal.

Big Ten recently completed a new seven-year media rights agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC that is set to bring in more than $7 billion. ESPN was not involved in the games, but with the Big Ten looking to expand, negotiations are underway.

According to The Monty Show, ESPN and Big Ten are in negotiations to broadcast a late Friday night game. It is barring the addition of Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal.

"TV industry sources tell me ESPN & the BIG 10 have had talks over the last several weeks about adding a BIG 10 late night package beginning in 2024 to accommodate Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal, including a Friday Night game."

However, The Monty Show also claims that ESPN is focused on renewing its NBA agreement right now. The Big Ten wants this media rights deal as soon as possible, which is not on ESPN's timeline.

Adding ESPN to broadcast Friday night games for the Big Ten will only make the conference much bigger. But, to secure that, the conference needs to continue to expand, which does seem likely.

Will the Big Ten add West Coast teams?

The Big Ten has already added USC and UCLA, as those schools will join the conference next season.

Recently, reports have come out that the Big Ten is negotiating with other west coast teams, and a source told ESPN that is the case.

"Discussions are happening," an industry source told ESPN. "It's hard to assess when it would/will happen. At this point, it's now logical for all parties. I think if something happens, it'll be pretty quickly. ... I don't think anyone is poaching now. These schools are looking for a home."

Adding more West Coast programs would make the Big Ten a coast-to-coast conference, and it would add even more money to every team.

But, in order to get more money, the Big Ten will need to secure the media rights deal with ESPN to broadcast the Friday Night games if they do indeed land those teams as reported.

