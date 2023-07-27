With Oregon and Washington rumored for Big 10, CFB World weighs in on Pac-12's collapse & conference re-alignment plans

The college football world had another shakeup on Wednesday, as Colorado will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big-12.

Immediately, many fans criticized the Pac-12 for allowing it to happen after commissioner George Kliavkoff had said that he wasn't worried about any more teams leaving.

Now, as Colorado is set to depart, rumors are beginning to swirl once again that Oregon and Washington will look to join the BIG 10.

THE Ohio State❌ent @theohiostatemnt @SpartyOn21 @CFBtrumpsNFL @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ I hope B1G gets them and both Arizona schools go to the BIGXII

Tuck Co〽️in’ @SpartyOn21 @CFBtrumpsNFL @Brett_McMurphy @ActionNetworkHQ Oregon and Washington? Both are gone the moment Big Ten says yes to their already completed applications.

PacWest Sports @PacWestSports Now that Colorado has decided to move to the BIG 12. Does Oregon and Washington continue the madness and leave for the BIG 10? pic.twitter.com/o1ToJJXa3t

Mike Craven @CravenMike If I’m the Big 12 and I assume Oregon/Washington are eventual Big 10 adds, I’m looking at Colorado, Utah, and the Arizona schools. Maybe Cal to get into California.



At what point does AAC become better option for say an SMU than a raided Pac-12?

Drew P. Johnson SEC @DrewPJohnsonSEC Sources tell me to expect Washington and Oregon news soon. Many expect the two to move together with the top current bidders being the Big 12 and the Big 10



Dane Nasenbenny @DNasenbenny @geoffschwartz Best chance for Oregon to the Big 10 is if the Huskies are added as well. Oregon & Washington would be great additions to the Big 10

Marty 🌹 @msj41817 Certainly seems that Oregon is on their way to the B1G. Would guess Washington is coming too. But this will just continue the death of the PAC-12.



College football is quickly becoming the Big 10, SEC, and everyone else.

Is Oregon and Washington interested in BIG 10?

At the moment, both Oregon and Washington are eportedly interested in joining the BIG 10.

As well, a recent report has suggested that the BIG 10 has vetted both Oregon and Washington to join the conference in the near future.

"If you're the Big Ten, this is you doing your due diligence and being prepared for any possible outcome," McLaughlin said.

"How I read this report is that the Big Ten has looked at Oregon and Washington and said those are candidates we are going to go after if we have an opening here. .... I would be shocked if Oregon and Washington are the only schools the Big Ten has (vetted) internally."

Right now, though, both Oregon and Washington will be playing in the Pac-12 this year.

