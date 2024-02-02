Dabo Swinney's son Clay Swinney and GF Reese Reynolds have fun time posing in all whites during CFB offseason

Dabo Swinney's son, Clay Swinney, took to Instagram to share snippets of the fun time he had with his girlfriend, Reese Reynolds, as the couple posed in all whites. The photos, originally shared by Reynolds, also featured Clemson Tigers linebacker Griffin Batt.

Clay plays wide receiver for Clemson under the guidance of his father and head coach Dabo Swinney, although he didn't get much of a chance in his freshman year. Nonetheless, at the moment, he has time to spend with his lady love in the offseason.

Here is the Instagram story shared by Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney’s son Clay, showcasing time spent with his girlfriend Reese Reynolds:

Clay Swinney reshared the post.

The wide receiver can be seen in the photos wearing an all-white attire, matching Reynolds’ white gown. Batt and his girlfriend, Chavis O’Connor, were also seen getting clicked in similar attire of all whites.

“The Hamptons @clemsonfb edition,” Reynolds wrote in the caption of the IG post.

While Clay is fighting for his position in the Tigers lineup, his brother Drew spent five seasons at Clemson as a walk-on wide receiver. He didn't have impressive stats but became an example for everyone due to his resilience and never-say-die attitude.

The black eye of Dabo Swinney

Coach Swinney was in the news at the start of January for attending a Clemson basketball game with a black eye. The photo of the Tigers football coach in such a condition naturally went viral and all sorts of theories started floating on social media. It was later clarified that he had hurt his eye while playing a game of pick-up basketball.

During the game, a ball hit him under the eye, resulting in the injury. Swinney had to run to the emergency room to get stitches following the incident.

The Tigers finished 8-4 overall this past season and defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl. Swinney would hope for a better record next season, along with more chances for his son to showcase his talent.