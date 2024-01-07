What happened to Dabo Swinney? Exploring the mystery behind Clemson HC's black eye

Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has become the talk of the town recently. It is not because of reasons related to his time with the Tigers football team. Rather, when Swinney recently attended the Clemson basketball game against North Carolina, fans were quick to notice that the coach had an injured black eye.

This led to fans wondering about the possible reasons why Swinney hurt himself. So what exactly happened to the 54-year-old head coach?

What happened to Dabo Swinney's eye?

While fans were theorizing various reasons behind Swinney's eye injury, Clemson insider David Hood came forward to provide clarification on the situation and put an end to all the conspiracy theories. According to Hood, Swinney was playing a game of pickup basketball recently.

During the game, the ball hit him in the face, which resulted in Swinney injuring his eye and later needing stitches to treat it. Thus, this was the reason that caused his black eye which was seen by fans at the basketball game.

"Guess everyone saw Coach Swinney..He took one to the face playing pickup basketball and had to get stitches."

Hood further went on to clarify that Dabo Swinney was rushed to the ER late at night to treat his injuries. Swinney's love for pickup basketball has been evident throughout his time with Clemson. This was also the reason he showed up to support the Tigers during their game against North Carolina.

"Yes, it was a late night ER visit, but Dabo's side won."

Social media reacts to Dabo Swinney's black eye

Despite the clarification from David Hood, fans on social media shared some hilarious and interesting reactions to decipher what actually caused Swinney's injury. Some fans joked that Tyler from Spartanburg, who questioned Swinney's coaching tactics during a call in November which led to the coach infamously raging finally met Swinney in person.

Some other fans also went as far as theorizing that the black eye must be a part of Dabo Swinnney's initiation process into the Illuminati.

As Swinney continues to recover from this injury, he will also be looking forward to preparing for the upcoming season.

