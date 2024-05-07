Dillon Gabriel is back home after his charity work in Hawaii, and his girlfriend, Zo Caswell, made the fans aware of it with a social media post on Monday. She took to Instagram to share a snap of the Oregon Ducks quarterback with their furry friend. Gabriel can be seen playing with their dog, Winston.

Gabriel was in Hawaii for his "I’m Inspired" event, where he donated new uniforms to the Mililani High School football team. He had attended the school before becoming a college athlete, and it was his way to give back to the community.

Here is the snap that Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, shared with fans on social media:

Dillon Gabriel back at home.

“Dad is home,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Caswell also amplified another deed of Gabriel's, sharing that Dillon Gabriel had raised more than $250,000 for Mililani.

“The biggest heart,” she wrote in another post.

It isn't the first time that the Ducks star has put in work for his community. His giving back journey started nearly three years ago when he donated new shoes and uniforms to the school’s basketball team. Gabriel has also helped out Mililani’s softball, girls’ volleyball and girls’ soccer teams with sports gear and other needs using his NIL power.

Zo Caswell’s heartwarming snippets from the Oregon Spring Game featuring Dillon Gabriel

Last month, the Oregon Ducks hosted their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Zo Caswell attended the showpiece and shared heartwarming snippets featuring Dillon Gabriel. She posed with the quarterback in one of the photos, while another showed her cheering for him while he was on the field.

The snaps also revealed the love kids have for Gabriel in Eugene, surrounding him for an autograph, to which he happily obliged.

It has been just months since the star moved bases from Oklahoma to Oregon. He entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season and will be tasked with filling the shoes of Bo Nix on the team. His predecessor had led the Ducks to the Pac-12 championship game with the Washington Huskies, the only team managing to defeat coach Dan Lanning's program in 2023.

Will Lanning be able to take them all the way home? Have your say in the comments section below!

