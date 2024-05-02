“I guess we’re ducks now”- Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel’s GF Zo Caswell shares heartwarming snippets from 2024 spring game

Dillon Gabriel’s girlfriend, Zo Caswell took to Instagram to share snippets of the Oregon Spring Game. The snaps included one with her boyfriend and another while cheering for him from the stands, among others. Gabriel can also be seen surrounded by little fans waiting for an autograph from the quarterback they love.

It was Gabriel's first spring game after moving bases to Eugene from Oklahoma at the end of the 2023 season. He will be tasked to take the Ducks forward after the team missed out on the Pac-12 title last year. The realization of being a Duck seems to have just dawned on Caswell, months after the actual move.

Here are the snaps shared by Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend Zo Caswell from the 2024 Oregon Spring Games.

“Guess we’re Ducks now?!” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Dan Lanning's side hosted the annual Spring showpiece at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday. This provided the fans with a closer look at the new look Ducks roster, including the new weapons who have joined the program recently.

Quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore impressed the onlookers with their performances.

While Gabriel became the star of the show with 163 passing yards and two touchdown throws, Moore gained 87 yards in 11 completions. The defensive line also left a great impression, sacking both signal callers a combined five times in the game. Gabriel's Greens registered a 28-17 win over the Whites.

Dillon Gabriel to give a special present to his high school

With the spring game out of the way and still some time before the fall kickoff, Dillon Gabriel has some time to do something special off the football field.

On Friday, he will be at his high school in Hawaii to present some special gifts. The QB will be giving away new uniforms to the Mililani High School basketball team. He spoke about the "I'M INSPIRED” event in an interview with On3.

“It’s been easy for me and super natural because this is something that I’ve always wanted to do. When NIL started out, I just gave sneakers to the basketball team and accessories,” he said about giving back.

Syndication: The Register Guard: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Gabriel has an NIL valuation of $1.4 million according to On3 and has the means of giving it back to the school that gave him so much.