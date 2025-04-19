"Damn, that’s insane": Oklahoma fans baffled by David Stone's latest move as Brent Venables set to lose another weapon

Brent Venables took over as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 and in three seasons, he has a 22-17 record. The Sooners joined the SEC conference last season. Despite high expectations, Venables only mustered a 6-7 campaign and an Armed Forces Bowl loss against Navy.

Brent Venables and the Sooners received another shock in the offseason as defensive tackle David Stone has reportedly entered the transfer portal. He was part of the 2024 recruiting class as a former five-star DT.

Parker Thune reported about Stone's departure on social media.

"Well, there's a bombshell. #Sooners DT David Stone is in the transfer portal. The only defensive five-star signee of the last two recruiting cycles for Oklahoma," Thune wrote.

Oklahoma fans were baffled by David Stone's decision to depart from the program. They took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions on this situation.

"Damn, that's insane. How did they let this happen..." one fan questioned.

"He wants to get paid. Everyone thinks these things care cause the program is bad or something. He can get paid now. That's all this transfer stuff is now," another fan commented.

"Come on back big boy. This ain't it," this fan said.

"Okay, at this point it's a dumpster fire in Norman. What the hell is happening," another fan asked.

"Good lord. Can we please have a solid month of good news from this program. I just don't think that's too much to ask," this fan commented.

"Kinda weird. Would like to know the story behind this," one fan said.

As a true freshman, Stone appeared in all 13 games for Brent Venables' team. He recorded six tackles and one sack for the Oklahoma Sooners. His loss puts the team in a concerning position amidst the preparations for their second campaign in the SEC.

Brent Venables opens up about importance of player retention

The Oklahoma head coach signed interior OL Jake Maikkula and RB Jaydn Ott before David Stone's departure. During a press conference last week after the team's 'Crimson Combine,' Brent Venables shared his thoughts on the importance of retaining talented players.

"I think retention is the most important part of the whole puzzle. You want to develop a locker room that has continuity, consistency, and stability. That's healthy to be successful. And if you look at our roster and the numbers that we've signed-each year its gone down. And that's ideally what you want."

Apart from the roster, Venables also revamped his coaching staff this offseason. He brought in Ben Arnbuckle as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Sooners also hired ex-Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy as the new general manager.

