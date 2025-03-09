Dan Hurley 60 minutes: UConn HC reveals he was 'embarrassed' by "best coach in the f***ing sport" video

Having a Dan Hurley 60 Minutes edition makes for intriguing television. The UConn Huskies coach will be in today’s edition of the program, talking about everything from his personality to the challenge of preparing the Huskies for a three-peat.

One part of the show that has been teased for the Dan Hurley 60 minutes segment was his reaction to the viral clip in which Hurley told a referee that he was the "best coach in the f...ing sport."

"I'm complex … Now listen, I had no idea that, if I knew the camera was on me, there's no way I woulda said it. But I'm embarrassed," Dan Hurley said.

The viral clip comes from a Jan. 21 game against Butler in which the coach was berating the refs during a timeout. UConn went on to win the game 80-78 in overtime. There was a deeper look into the incident in Dan Hurley's appearance on 60 Minutes.

“Yes, when I get into it, sometimes I will say or do anything that I think may give me some type of an advantage, either with an official or with firing my team up or with carrying myself with a confidence and a swagger that is going to give my team the ability to play better,” Hurley said.

The full Dan Hurley 60 Minutes interview will be broadcast tonight at 7 pm ET on CBS. The program will also show an interview with the coach’s wife, Andrea.

Hurley and the Huskies are looking to become the first school to win three national titles in a row since John Wooden’s UCLA days. UConn is projected to make the field, but is currently considered a No. 7 or 8 seed by college basketball insiders.

After Dan Hurley 60 Minutes appearance, UConn will look to defend Big East title

With the regular season now over, Big East teams have their eyes set on the conference tournament and the bracket is now set. The UConn Huskies are among the favorites to win it once again, but they will not be the first seed in New York.

Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm will be the first seed for the tournament, followed by the Creighton Blue Jays. UConn is coming in as the No. 3 seed while the Xavier Musketeers round out the top four seeds for the conference tourney.

The top three seeds are already considered locks to enter the NCAA Tournament (with Marquette and Xavier getting strong consideration). Their performance next week could open the door to get a better seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The last couple of years saw UConn build a head of steam on the conference tournament before winning back-to-back national titles. Dan Hurley’s squad will try to do the same in 2025.

