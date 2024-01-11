Dan Lanning to Alabama move gets new breakthrough as Oregon HC reportedly arrives in Tuscaloosa sparking rumors around Nick Saban's successor

After Nick Saban's retirement announcement, Oregon coach Dan Lanning heading to Alabama is a topic that has been picking up heat in the past few hours. Lanning just completed his second year with the Ducks and led them to a 12-2 overall campaign. He finished the 2023 season with a 45-6 Fiesta Bowl win over the Liberty Flames.

Now, with Saban's retirement, Lanning taking over the reigns Alabama is gaining slow but steady traction, as many believe that he could be the next potential successor to Nick Saban's legacy in Tuscaloosa. The reason why the rumor mill is churning about Lanning joining Alabama is because of an interesting piece of news.

According to a tweet shared by MLFootball on X, CBS is reporting that the Oregon Ducks coach is currently in Tuscaloosa. While the reason behind his Tuscaloosa visit is unknown, many believe that Dan Lanning is scoping out the possibility of moving on from Oregon and joining Alabama as the next head coach. This reported visit of him to Tuscaloosa makes him one of the favorites to be Nick Saban's successor.

Dan Lanning had just received a one-year extension from Oregon back in November last year after defeating Arizona State. He is due $7.2 million and has a buyout clause of $20 million with the Ducks. However, the figure may not be a daunting task for Alabama if they want to find someone who can carry on the legacy that Nick Saban built.

Furthermore, Dan Lanning to Alabama makes more sense because he has his own personal connections to the program and coach Saban. In 2015, he served as a graduate assistant under Saban when the program emerged as the national champion by defeating Clemson.

Will the Dan Lanning to Alabama rumors come true?

At the moment, it is difficult to say if Lanning is looking to move on from his time with the Oregon Ducks. He has not yet officially released any statement about his alleged visit to Tuscaloosa.

When his name was linked with Texas A&M last year following the firing of Jimbo Fisher, Lanning shot down the rumors and stated that he has no plans of leaving his coaching job with the Ducks:

"I think I've been really, really clear here since Day 1, everything I want exists right here. I'm not going anywhere. There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else. I've got unfinished business here. There's a lot that I want to accomplish here at Oregon. My No.1 priority is being elite here at Oregon and we have the resources, the tools- anybody that can't understand why you want to be here at this place does not understand exactly what exists here."

It will be interesting to see who the next head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide will be in the next few days.

