Dan Lanning demands NCAA to make 1 vital change in CFB as its landscape continues to change

Head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks had a great 2024 season. They went undefeated throughout the regular season and won the Big Ten Championship. They even picked up a win over the future national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, their season ended with a rematch with the Buckeyes in the quarterfinals of the college football playoff.
Dan Lanning has been the head coach of the Oregon Ducks for three seasons, leading them to three 10+ win seasons. During Wednesday's appearance on "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell," PicKell asked Lanning if there was anything he would change about college football.
Many people, when asked a question like this, would point to NIL or the transfer portal as two topical NCAA problems. However, Lanning took the question in a different direction, speaking about the issues with scheduling college football in the modern era.
"I mean if I could change anything in college football, I've been pretty adamant about this. I'd love for the season to marry up with the semester. I'd love for the season to end around January 1st. That way everybody that's new who's coming to your program can start with a new season. But this past year it goes late into January. That affects recruiting that affects when guys start class."
"So, I'd love for the season to start Week 0, or even August and start to build into where the season falls and finishes before the next semester or next terms starts."
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks prepare for anything that could happen in the spring transfer window
The biggest story to come out of the spring transfer window this year was the news that Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava entered the portal. While Oregon does not have anything nearly as drastic as their starting QB entering the portal, Lanning is still prepared for anything that could happen. He spoke with reporters about being adaptable on Tuesday.
"Adapt. You gotta be ready to adapt," Lanning said. "That's one thing we've learned about college football, right? It's gonna continue to change. You gotta be the team that's ready to adapt when that happens."
The Ducks have not been severely impacted by the spring transfer window early on. As of Thursday, the second day of the portal, only two players entered the portal: CB Rodrick Pleasant and offensive lineman Brodie Wright. It will be interesting to see if Dan Lanning looks to add any players to the portal this spring.
