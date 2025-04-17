Dan Lanning refuses to follow Bill Belichick’s footsteps as he opens up about his spring game plans

Oregon coach Dan Lanning led the Ducks to a stellar unbeaten regular season culminating in a Big Ten championship win; however, his team was demolished by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff. Lanning and Oregon are back to spring training with renewed vigor ahead of the 2025 season.
During Wednesday's edition of the "On3" podcast, Lanning revealed that he would not be following North Carolina coach Bill Belichick's method of having his sons call plays during spring training.
"They will not show up this spring," Lanning said (0:13). "I got three boys, all of them are different. Caden, Kniles, and Titan. I’d say my football player is Titan, that’s my youngest. He’s right in the thick of 7-on-7 right now so he enjoys it but you won’t see those guys – you won’t see them calling any plays in the spring game. Titan actually came out and practiced with our team in Fall camp.
"So, school here starts a little bit later like Week 3 or 4 of the season. So, Titan was at home so I said, 'Get up, let's go.' So, he practiced with us in fall camp, he hasn't done that this spring but he'll be back in the practice field come fall camp. He's a utility, he does it all man, running back, wideout, DB. So, they're still at the age where they can learn every position, it's fun."
In his first stint in college football, Belichick has surrounded himself with familiar faces at Chapel Hill. He appointed his eldest son, Steve Belichick, as defensive coordinator, while Brian Belichick, who was the safeties coach in New England, was appointed the safeties and defensive backs coach for North Carolina.
Dan Lanning reveals spring game motivation
During Tuesday's episode of "Bussin' With The Boys," Dan Lanning revealed that the 41-21 Rose Bowl loss to the eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, still haunts him and motivates him in spring training ahead of next season.
“I wake up thinking about that Rose Bowl game,” Lanning said. “Didn’t do it the way I wanted to do it, so it motivates me. It makes me hungry to go back to work. If you’re motivated the right way, those moments are growth moments.”
Lanning and his team beat the Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium during the regular season but were blown out in the CFP after an excellent campaign. The teams will renew their battle for supremacy in the Big Ten and college football next season.
