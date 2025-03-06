Dan Lanning reportedly inks 6-year contract extension with Oregon worth $66M

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has transformed the Ducks into one of the best teams in the country during his four-year tenure in Eugene. In 2024, the Ducks won the Big Ten championship during their first season in the conference after moving from the Pac-12. However, they fell short of winning the national championship, losing to eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in the college football playoffs.

Ad

According to a report by Yahoo Sports analyst Ross Delenger on Thursday, Lanning has gotten a contract extension that will raise his annual salary by $2 million, bringing it close to $11 million pending board approval. The $66 million contract will run for six years but maintains his buyout clause at $20 million.

"Oregon and Dan Lanning have agreed on an amended 6-year contract that increases his annual pay by $2 million, sources tell @Yahoosports. The fully-guaranteed deal averages nearly $11M annually - a significant investment by the university putting the 38-year old top 5 nationally," Dellenger tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lanning’s buyout in the amended contract remains unchanged from the previous deal. If he leaves, he owes $20 million. The new amendment needs board approval Friday. Lanning has gone 35-6 in three seasons since AD Rob Mullens hired him as a first-time head coach in his mid-30s."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Lanning's previous deal totaled $29 million and was extended last year from $4.7 million to $7.2 million. After the Ducks won 10 games during the 2024 college football season, his salary further increased to $8.4 million.

Dan Lanning's unique career trajectory

Dan Lanning had a unique coaching journey to the top. He started coaching at Park Hill South High School, Missouri in 2008 before becoming a graduate assistant for the Pittsburgh Panthers (2011) and Arizona State Sun Devils (2012).

Ad

In 2013, he took the recruiting coordinator job at Arizona State before moving on to Sam Houston State as a recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach (2014). In 2015, he took a graduate assistant job under Nick Saban for the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning the national championship during his time there.

In 2016, he took the inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator job at Memphis before taking the outside linebackers coaching job under coach Kirby Smart at Georgia. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019 and in 2020, the Bulldogs won the national championship unbeaten.

In 2021, Dan Lanning was appointed the Oregon Ducks coach where he has accumulated a 35-6 record after learning the ropes under the legendary Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. He has turned the Ducks into perennial powerhouses in college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback