Dan Lanning salary: How much does the Oregon HC earn in 2023? Net worth, contract structure breakdown, and more

Oregon coach Dan Lanning signed a six-year contract in 2021 after leaving his position as the defensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Lanning's contract in totality is worth $29.1 million. His base salary for year one was $4.6 million, and that will rise to $5.1 million by the last year of his contract.

Lanning replaced Mario Cristobal, who departed to Miami for a 10-year, $80 million contract.

There are several incentives woven into Lanning's contract. He gets a $100,000 payment should he get to a bowl game. That amount rises to $150,000 if it's a New Year's Six bowl game.

For a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, he gets $250,000, and a championship appearance nets him $500,000.

Should Dan Lanning be named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, he gets a bonus of $25,000. That amount rises to $50,000 if he is named AP Coach of the Year.

He had a three-year contract at Georgia worth $1.7 million in 2021, but his buyout was waived because he left to take a head coaching job.

At the beginning of his contract, Oregon would have owed Dan Lanning 70% of his base salary were he to be fired without cause. That amount now stands at 80% of his base salary because he won 10 games in his first season.

Dan Lanning's coaching legacy

Dan Lanning has had the benefit of learning his craft under two of the greatest modern-day football coaches.

Lanning began his apprenticeship as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2015. He was there when they won the national championship as well.

He then worked as the linebackers coach and was promoted to the defensive coordinator's position at Georgia under Kirby Smart. He was on the staff that won Georgia the 2021 national championship after going undefeated.

Lanning's time with the Ducks has largely been positive, and his team is expected to be one of the top contenders for the national championship.

“I want to be really clear. My job here is to build a winner,” Lanning said. “And this is not going to be a one-hit wonder. We have to build the right way. It takes every single one of us."

Lanning has never been afraid of the expectations that come with being head coach, either. When he was hired, his immediate proclamation excited Oregon fans.

"This program is staged to compete and to win championships," Lanning said. "We won’t shy from expectations, and our goal is to compete for national championships here."

Ducks fans will be excited about the direction that the program is moving in, and winning the Pac-12 is certainly not beyond their abilities with a winner like Dan Lanning at the helm.

