Dan Lanning's crew takes shape as Oregon hires new WR coach

Dan Lanning hopes the Oregon Ducks' season in 2025 will be better than the 2024 season. While this was fairly successful, the moment they entered the CFP, the team, particularly the offense, struggled. To help improve the team, the Ducks have hired a new wide receivers coach.

Oregon announced on Thursday that Ross Douglas would be the program's new WR coach and pass game coordinator. He has replaced Junior Adams, who moved to the Dallas Cowboys.

In Douglas, the Ducks got a coach who worked with numerous talented wide receivers. He has NFL experience, working as the wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots in their 2023 season. While this wasn't a successful year for the Patriots, he did get to spend it under legendary coach Bill Belichick.

After leaving the Patriots before the 2024 season, Douglas found himself with the Syracuse Orange, working to provide offensive weapons for their new quarterback, Kyle McCord.

Here, Douglas had five wide receivers who had over 500 receiving yards. He played a role in what would be a revival for McCord, who threw for 4,779 yards. This was an ACC record and the highest in the country.

Douglas is with an Oregon Ducks team looking to retain their Big Ten championship and would want to challenge for the national championship.

Can Ross Douglas help the Oregon Ducks?

Ross Douglas will work with a talented wide receiver room in Eugene. This is likely to be led by Ewan Stewart.

In the 2024 season, Stewart recorded 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was the Ducks' third-highest wide receiver, behind Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden. However, these two players have declared for the NFL draft, so Stewart and the other wide receivers will have to step up to fill the gap.

If Douglas can recreate what he did at Syracuse, then the Oregon wide receivers will be lethal.

