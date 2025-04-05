"Dan Lanning words ring true to this day": Fans have wild reaction to Shedeur Sanders' speech for fellow teammates before final huddle

Shedeur Sanders had one final huddle with his teammates during Colorado's recent Pro Day in Boulder. After two seasons with the Buffs, the quarterback has declared for the 2025 NFL draft alongside his brother Shilo and several other draft prospects.

A clip of Shedeur Sanders' final huddle with his teammates has gone viral on social media. In the clip, we see him praising everybody and expressing his appreciation for the memories they created together. The quarterback also hoped that all the prospects who are gearing up for a new beginning in the NFL find success.

"I'm proud that we all out here," Shedeur said. "I love y'all boys, we don't know what's next. We don't know what's next but let's do it. We gonna find our way together one day."

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to his final huddle speech at Colorado.

"Dan Lanning words ring true to this day," one fan commented, referring to his 'fighting for clicks' comments back in 2023.

"I have to say, SSANDERS, I mistook him as brash, but he's confident. tells it like it is, down to earth logic, it's not brash or arrogant, completely opposite. Well done QB1. Beautiful deep ball," another fan said talking about Shedeur's Pro Day performance.

"I love this. Unity...Brotherhood," This fan wrote.

"Brotherhood at it's finest! True meaning of brotherhood! Can't get no better than this!!!" another fan stated.

"The last time they'll be together," one fan commented.

Shedeur Sanders went on to put up a strong Pro Day performance. He captured the interest of NFL scouts with his passing drills and deep throws. The quarterback completed 62 of the 67 passes he attempted. Three of those incompletions were because of dropped balls. Despite this, it gave scouts and NFL representatives an idea about his arm strength and accuracy.

Ex-NFL QB reveals why evaluating Shedeur Sanders as a draft prospect is difficult

There is an air of uncertainty regarding Shedeur Sanders' draft. Some view him as a top-three talent. While others have concerns about his skills translating to success in the league.

On Friday, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky made an appearance on ESPN's Get Up. He pointed out the difficulties he faced in evaluating Shedeur Sanders while also highlighting the things he appreciates about his game on the field.

"He's the hardest QB I've had to evaluate since I've gotten into TV because 75% of his snaps don't matter. That's the reality for everybody's that evaluating Shedeur Sanders. Half of the snaps that he had at Colorado were thrown inside five yards. It feels like when you watch his tape, every ball is thrown at the line of scrimmage. You're not drafting him in the top five for that so throw that out."

"I mean, he's elite with his field vision. You watch the tape when it comes to that and you think well that looks like Tua Tagovailoa. The examples are, his ability to see things pre and post-snap."

The 2025 NFL draft will be hosted in Green Bay from April 24 to 26.

