“Dang its big” - $25M worth Reggie Bush shares his kids’ hilarious reaction to reclaiming his 2005 Heisman Trophy after 14 years

2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush has finally reclaimed his old hardware after 14 years. In an interview about him getting it back, he shared a hilarious reaction from his kids, who just saw their dad`s trophy for the first time.

"Being able to stand here in front of you with my kids, for years, they`ve asked me, `Daddy, when are you getting your Heisman Trophy back?` And it`s funny, the other day, my son asked me and said, `when are you getting your Heisman Trophy back?` I said, `soon.` He said, `you said that two years ago!`"

The $25 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) former football star-turned broadcaster continues:

"I was like, you know what, he was right. Today is the first time they saw the Heisman Trophy. And the first thing they said was, `Dang, it`s big!`"

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 as a member of the USC Trojans, where he played running back. Earning an insane 84% first-place Heisman votes (as per TheHeismanWinners.com), Bush rushed for 1,658 yards in 187 rushes, while also scoring 15 touchdowns during the regular season. Aside from that, he also caught 31 passes for 383 total yards and two extra TDs to round up his splits.

After his junior season, Reggie Bush inevitably got drafted into the NFL by the New Orleans Saints with the second overall pick. Pundits say he should`ve been the clear top overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft, but this distinction was taken away by the Houston Texans by signing NC State defensive end Mario Williams the night before.

Why did Reggie Bush lose his Heisman Trophy?

For the uninitiated, Reggie Bush lost his Heisman 14 years ago because he forfeited the award due to allegations of NCAA rule breaking. Allegedly, he and his family received money gifts from a third party, which was not allowed at the time as NIL deals were still in the distant future (via Axios).

Aside from that, the former USC great was also directed to distance himself from the school for a decade, helping prompt him to sue the NCAA (via Sports Illustrated). The lawsuit he filed against the league says that his forfeiture should be taken back in light of the NCAA finally allowing college athletes to earn money via NIL dealings.

Despite being happy that he has his Heisman back, Reggie Bush is still determined to take the NCAA to court.