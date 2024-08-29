Danny Kanell fuels fire in Michigan's escalating sign-stealing scandal involving Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions

As the 2024 college football season takes off, the Michigan sign-stealing scandal is making headlines. The program has been dealing with the allegation of conducting illegal in-person scouting of future opponents since last season, gaining an unfair advantage.

Ahead of Week 1 of the 2024 season, CBS Sports Danny Kanell fueled the controversy around the Michigan sign-stealing allegation. The broadcaster expressed his rage on social media and criticized the Wolverines for their involvement in such an illegal practice led by Connor Stalions.

“I wanted to hear more details before really having a strong opinion on what Michigan did. But it's clear: They clearly cheated. They have been blatantly lying about the extent of it. They deserve harsh punishment. The entire Harbaugh era at Michigan is tainted,” Danny Kannell tweeted.

Michigan has received NCAA notice of allegation

Michigan received a notice of allegation from the NCAA last week regarding the sign-stealing scandal of the 2023 season. That serves as the first step in taking the necessary disciplinary actions against the Wolverines following the conclusion of the investigation.

“The NCAA can confirm that a Notice of Allegations has been distributed to the school and involved parties in the Michigan investigation.

"To protect the integrity of the infractions process as the case progresses forward, the NCAA will not provide any further comment on the specifics included,” the NCAA wrote.

The earlier drafted NOA was said to be subjected to changes, and it's unknown how much alteration was made before it was delivered to the Wolverines. The draft noted that seven members of the 2023 Michigan staff, including Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, have been accused of violating NCAA regulations.

Michigan taking necessary actions on the development

Michigan is taking action where needed after receiving the NCAA notice of allegation. The university athletic director Manuel Warde strongly refuted claims that the university and its athletic department are not responding vigorously enough to the NCAA's investigations.

“First of all, we’re going to fight when we need to fight,” Warde told The Michigan Insider. “Also, where we have made mistakes, we’re going to admit them and deal with it.

“I don’t want people to think because we don’t talk about it publicly — and I can’t — that we’re not going to fight for what we think is right for the University of Michigan and the people that are here. We are.”

The accused Michigan staffers are expected to receive the governing body’s penalty, according to their charges, in the next couple of months. It will be an added sanction for Jim Harbaugh, who was handed a four-year show cause order and one-year suspension.

