Dante Moore's starting role under threat from upcoming Oregon QBs, says Insider

Dante Moore’s status as Oregon’s projected starting quarterback remains strong, though competition continues from Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, according to Duck Territory’s Matt Prehm.

Moore, a former five-star recruit, is vying to replace Dillon Gabriel, who departed after leading the Ducks to a 13–0 regular season and a Big Ten title. Coach Dan Lanning now turns attention to a deeper run in the College Football Playoff.

Prehm reported Moore as the current front-runner following Oregon’s spring game, calling him the “odds-on favorite” for the starting role heading into the summer.

But Prehm said that both Novosad and Moga have shown notable progress.

“I think he [Dante Moore] showed improvement, better command,” Prehm said. “He's going to be the odds-on favorite to win the job, but I walked away saying Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, in particular, have gotten better significantly, and they are capable, in my opinion, of leading this team. Oregon could win nine or 10 regular season games with either of those guys at the helm.” [Timestamp – 4:29].

The insider said that either backup could guide the team through a nine- or 10-win regular season.

Although Moore remains widely projected as Oregon’s Week 1 starter for the 2025 season.

With Dante Moore, Oregon began evaluating options

Dante Moore transferred to Oregon after backing up Dillon Gabriel last season and is listed by ESPN among players expected to make a major impact in 2025.

Moore has consistently pushed for a full quarterback competition, citing the benefit it brings to the roster. Redshirt sophomore Austin Novosad has challenged Moore throughout spring workouts and made clear progress.

Oregon quarterback Moore, left, defensive back Brandon Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson walk off the field - Source: Imagn

Redshirt freshman Luke Moga also showed substantial growth, and per reports, both quarterbacks are capable of winning games if called upon.

On the other hand, the QB group also includes Akili Smith Jr. and Brock Thomas. After Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele entered the transfer portal, Oregon began evaluating options for another quarterback addition. The Ducks are actively recruiting five-star prospect Ryder Lyons as part of the 2025 class, according to College Football Network.

