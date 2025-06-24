Dave Aranda makes major recruiting stride by landing four-star safety's commitment for Baylor's 2026 class

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears have been active in the recruitment scene ahead of the 2026 season. The Bears want their next program cornerstones before their competitors get the memo.

On Tuesday, 247Sports' Mike Roach reported that the Bears secured the commitment of four-star safety Jordan Deck.

"Baylor lands a commitment from four-star Frisco (Texas) Lone Star safety Jordan Deck," Roach tweeted. "The Bears won out over Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, UCLA and several others."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Deck is a standout safety prospect from Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas). He turned down offers from Arkansas, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and more to commit to the Bears to start his collegiate football career.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety posted 42 tackles and 12 pass breakups in his junior season. He has the tactical nous to play all three safety positions and should compete for a starting role once he arrives at Baylor for his freshman season.

Dave Aranda made his name as a defensive coordinator, which might have played a role in Deck's commitment.

Expand Tweet

What's next for Dave Aranda and Baylor?

Dave Aranda posted his second winning season with the Baylor Bears in the 2024 campaign. The defensive-minded coach led his side to an 8-5 record, which ended with a Kinder's Texas Bowl game loss to the LSU Tigers.

Aranda and the Bears have been active recruiting for the 2026 class. They've added four-star prospects: wide receiver London Smith, cornerback Jamarion Vincent, linebacker Jamarion Phillips and quarterback Quinn Murphy.

They've also stacked up three-star prospects: athlete Davion Peters, cornerback Jamarion Richardson, safety Jordan Davis, tight end Kai Wesley, offensive lineman Kole Seaton, tight end Parker Almanza and defensive end Tyrone Morgan.

The Bears will start their 2025 season with a home game against the Auburn Tigers. They have some tricky games to navigate against TCU, UCF, Arizona and more to secure bowl game eligibility.

The Bears will fancy their chances to secure a spot in a bowl game and potentially compete in the expanded college football playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More