Day 2 of Shrine Bowl practice saw several players on the line of scrimmage stand out on the West squad. Blockers as well as disruptive defenders impressed scouts on hand at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, as we’ve reached the midway point in Shrine Bowl week.

1] Gabriel Murphy, DL, UCLA

The Murphy brothers are stealing the show at Shrine Bowl practice. On Saturday, it was Grayson Murphy who turned heads with his ability to consistently penetrate into the backfield and disrupt the action. And while Grayson had another terrific practice Sunday, it was his brother Gabriel who really stood out. Gabriel primarily came out of a three-point stance and was often lined up on the inside, compared to his brother who usually stood over tackle on the edge. Gabriel showed the same quickness, athleticism and movement skills his brother did to defeat blockers.

Yet he also added in a bit of power to overwhelm opponents and collapse the pocket. In the end, both Murphy brothers have made themselves quite a bit of money with their performances at Shrine practices.

2] Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State

Much like he did in college, Chambers proved he is a complete linebacker during practice Sunday. He did an outstanding job with his coverage assignments, never losing focus and even dropping 20 yards downfield to stop receivers. Chambers also displayed a lot of discipline, staying with assignments and not getting caught out of position. What was really impressive was the way Chambers quarterbacked the defense, getting teammates he met just 48 hours ago in proper position and making the defensive calls.

3] Matt Lee, C, Miami-Fl

Lee has been quietly terrific the past two days. He tipped the scales under 290 pounds, yet he displayed terrific power and handled defensive tackles who were 45 pound heavier. He blocks with great fundamentals and intelligence, and he impressed with his ability to block in motion. Lee quickly gets to the second level and did a great job taking linebackers and the occasional safety from the action. Entering the Shrine Bowl with an undrafted grade, Lee has solidified himself as a late-round prospect.

4] Tylan Grable, T, Central Florida

Grable looked terrific at the all-important left tackle spot Sunday, really standing out in pass protection. He consistently handled defenders in one-on-one drills as well as full scrimmage. Grable is fundamentally sound yet at the same time intelligent, and he made great use of angles as well as body positioning to keep defenders out of the backfield.