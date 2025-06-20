Days after college football playoff format discussion, new injury report guidelines set to be implemented for CFP

A new rule is set to be implemented for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello reported via X that teams will be required to submit an availability report in advance of the start of a CFP game. He noted that the new rule could follow the example set by the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, which gave early notice to teams in previous years.

"The CFP will begin requiring player availability reports, along the lines of the Big Ten and SEC have done in recent seasons, says CFP exec Rich Clark," Marcello tweeted.

The new rule will enable teams to prepare more effectively for their opponents. It also marks the second change to the upcoming CFP. On May 22, ESPN's Heather Dinich announced that the tournament will feature a straight seeding model. The new structure will allow the selection committee to determine the top four teams that receive a first-round bye.

The tournament bracket will remain at 12 teams, but fans expect it to expand to 14 or 16 teams. One issue that has prevented it from changing is the number of automatic bids each conference would receive. The conference commissioners plan to resume discussions on how they can expand the tournament bracket for next year.

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship last season, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Jan. 20. Former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard led his team to victory, completing 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Another key player in the Buckeyes' success was Quinshon Judkins. The running back had 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State's win marked their first national championship win since the 2014 season.

Betting favorite to win the 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game

DraftKings has the Ohio State Buckeyes as a +500 betting favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship again. The Buckeyes have lost several key players, including Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins, who are now in the NFL.

Quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to replace Howard as the team's starter. Last season, Sayin had five completions for 84 yards and one touchdown. Another notable player who has returned to Ohio State is Jeremiah Smith. The wide receiver achieved 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.

The second favorite to win the national championship is the Texas Longhorns at +550. Texas fans are optimistic that quarterback Arch Manning can lead the team to their first national title win since the 2005 season. He had 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns as a backup to Quinn Ewers last year.

Ohio State and Texas will kick off the 2025 season against each other on Aug. 30.

