"We don't wanna see Boise state in the playoffs bro": Fans welcome massive change to college football playoff seeding

By Tyriece Simon
Modified May 22, 2025 21:22 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

The recent change in the College Football Playoff seeding has fans excited about the 2025 season. On Thursday, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the tournament will have a straight seeding model, allowing the top four teams decided by the selection committee to have first-round byes.

"Breaking: The 12-team College Football Playoff will move to a straight seeding model this fall, rewarding the selection committee's top four teams with the top four seeds and a first-round bye, sources told @CFBHeather," ESPN tweeted.
Several fans are thrilled with the announcement as they hope to see their favorite teams clinch a spot in the tournament.

"Should've been like this from the jump. We don't want to see Boise State in the playoffs bro," a fan wrote.
"This is huge for college football! A straight seeding model makes a lot of sense and rewards the top teams," another fan replied.
"Honestly, that's probably the best way to do things for example Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame showed that they were clearly better than the seeds that they were given," a third fan tweeted.
The common point that fans mentioned in the comments of ESPN's tweet was that they believe the league should've changed the College Football Playoff system last year. However, they are glad the commissioners have addressed the issue before the upcoming season.

Now this is a fantastic change," a fan commented.
"As it should be. All the top seeds fell this year," another fan wrote.
"This is the correct way to do it. About time," a fan replied.

Heather Dinich shares a financial reason why the league agreed to the College Football Playoff seeding change

On Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Heather Dinich shared that the conference champions aren't guaranteed a top-four seed and a first-round bye.

However, she noted in her report that the 10 FBS commissioners and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, agreed on the tournament seeding change because the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive $8 million.

Dinich pointed out that the Boise State Broncos received $8 million last season for winning the Mountain West Championship and advancing to the College Football Playoff.

"It had to be unanimous in order to implement the change for this fall, and one of the reasons they were able to get to the unanimity was because of the financial component that was added to it," Dinich said (Timestamp: 2:34:32).
"Sources told me that if you are one of the four highest-ranked conference champions, even though you're not going to get one of those top four seeds or first round byes necessarily, you're still going to get the $8 million."
Dinich said no other changes are set for the College Football Playoff for the 2026 season. However, insiders and fans expect the league to expand to a 14 or 16-team tournament next year.

Edited by Ribin Peter
