Days after Manning Passing Academy, Archie Manning takes playful jab at veteran analyst: "Knows a lot more than Mel Kiper"  

Arch Manning will finally get a chance to serve as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns this season. He spent the last two years as a backup option on the depth chart behind Quinn Ewers. However, it is now Manning's time to shine on the field after Ewers transitioned to the NFL via this year's draft.

Ad

Amid his offseason preparations, Manning also participated in this year's Manning Passing Academy. He was accompanied by other quarterbacks, including Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers, to name a few.

Now, days after the 2025 Manning Passing Academy, the Texas QB's grandfather, Archie Manning, decided to take a playful jab at veteran analyst Mel Kiper.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent press conference, he talked about how analyst Todd McShay helped him draft invites for quarterbacks to this year's event. He also joked about how McShay has more knowledge than Kiper, since the duo worked together previously on ESPN.

Ad

Trending

"Todd McShay. Todd McShay had always helped me with my list of quarterbacks," Archie Manning said. "He's never been to camp. He came to camp this year. I always say Mel Kiper always tries to steal Todd McShay's every year. Todd McShay knows a lot more than Mel Kiper."

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is a lot of hype behind his grandson Arch's debut as QB1 for the Longhorns. Last season, he gave fans a glimpse of his dual-threat talent, recording 939 yards and nine passing TDs while rushing for four touchdowns in 10 games.

Arch Manning opens up about relationship with grandfather Archie

The Manning family is a tight-knit group that looks out for each other. At this year's Manning Passing Academy, Arch Manning opened up about his bond with his grandfather.

Ad

The Texas quarterback revealed that he shares a close bond with his grandfather and considers him a role model in his life:

"We're really close. Like I said, he came over to the house all the time. Went to all my practices in high school. He texts me every single morning, no matter what. So he's just the perfect role model for me. Such a great guy and this camp kind of shows the person he is."

Ad

Ad

Last season, the Longhorns made it to the Cotton Bowl semifinal during their debut SEC campaign.

Will Arch Manning be able to lead Steve Sarkisian to his first national championship with the team this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.